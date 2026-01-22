Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Watch | MS Dhoni congratulates RCB for IPL 2025 win, praises fans for support

While speaking at an IndiGo event, the five-time IPL title winning skipper also added that as a competitor, he could never imagine another franchise win the tournament.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 10:21 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCSKIPLRCBMS DhoniTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us