<p>Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dhoni">MS Dhoni </a>congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RCB">RCB</a>) on winning their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 18 years. </p><p>While speaking at an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IndiGo">IndiGo</a> event, the five-time IPL title winning skipper also added that as a competitor, he could never imagine another franchise win the tournament. </p><p>"If I'm part of CSK, I can't imagine any other team winning the IPL. But it was long-awaited and they played very well. Big congratulations to them and I said it even then," Dhoni said.</p><p>The 44-year-old wicket-keeper/batter also praised RCB's fan base, saying they supported the team over years of heartache. </p><p>"Big congratulations to you. RCB fans have been brilliant. Every time there is a game, they come and support their team, even when the chips are down," Dhoni said.</p><p>CSK endured their worst season in 2025, finishing last. Dhoni, who took over the captaincy from an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad mid-season, is already focusing what can be improved. </p><p>"But the whole thing is when you are a participant in the competition, you want your team to win. It doesn't always work in your favour but what went wrong and what can we learn from the other teams. That is also crucial in the tournament like this," he added.</p><p>The comments by one of the most loved personalities in Indian cricket quickly went viral on social media with fans praising Dhoni's fair assessment.</p><p>Even RCB took to their social media account to share the former skipper's comments.</p><p>RCB lifted their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings by six runs in an enthralling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. </p><p>The franchise, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, ended a 17-year trophy drought. During the successful campaign, RCB beat rivals CSK twice in the same season for the first time since the inception of the tournament. </p>