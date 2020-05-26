Jyothika says this ‘upsetting’ experience encouraged her to take up strong roles

Jyothika is arguably one of the most successful actresses in Tamil cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The star, who made her comeback with the 2015 release 36 Vayadhinile, is synonymous with strong characters and message-driven movies and this has helped her prove that she is a ‘Lady Superstar’ in her own right.

During a recent virtual roundtable interaction with the media, ‘Jyo’ revealed that when she was away from the industry she realised that most Tamil movies did not have strong heroines/female characters.

“The women were shown to be less intelligent when compared to the hero. Barring Mynaa, none of the movies had strong women and I found this very upsetting as a woman and as a member of the audience” she said.

The Jackpot heroine added that this disappointment prompted to take up 36 Vayadhinile and make a difference.

Interestingly, Jyothika was a popular name in her first innings as well and tasted success with the 2005 release Chandramukhi that featured her in the titular role. The film is getting a sequel with Raghava Lawrence in the lead. While ‘Jo’ fans want to see her in the film, the star has no interest in revisiting the character.

“I feel, I am doing for powerful roles now than the one I did in Chandramukhi,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Jyothika will next be seen in PonMagal Vandhal that is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 29. The film was originally supposed to get a conventional theatrical release but this did not happen due to the coronavirus outbreak. The flick, directed by JJ Fredrick, revolves around the menace of child abuse and features the powerhouse performer in the role of a lawyer, who takes up a challenging case. . The cast includes Parthiban and K Bhagyaraj. Many feel, PonMagal Vandal can open new avenues for Jyothika.

