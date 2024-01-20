'Kadal' movie review: A moral science essay disguised as a sea adventure

The film is a bigger letdown on the technical front. Despite the coastal setting, all the major characters speak non-coastal Kannada. Smaller roles, played by locals, give it a coastal touch but leave little impact. Basrur's music has surprisingly very little to offer and the songs are just superimposed. With the plot predominantly set in the sea in the second half, the audience hopes for effective cinematography and scenic shots to stage the rescue act. However, the visual element is grossly underwhelming — most of the critical developments are narrated through voice-over.