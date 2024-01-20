'Kadal' movie review: A moral science essay disguised as a sea adventure

Music director Ravi Basrur's directorial venture ‘Kadal’ (sea in Kannada) is a bundle of inconsistencies. Despite its appealing title, its association with the sea is superficial and does very little to acquaint the audience with fishermen and their challenges.
Set in a coastal town, the plot revolves around Surya (Sourabh Bhandary), an irresponsible, arrogant youngster with visceral hatred for his father Shivaram, a fisherman. Surya is a compulsive gambler dreaming of a quick fortune. He is in love with Sahana (Chirashree Anchan), the daughter of Devaraja — the town's big shot who controls the coast. He soon finds himself in a fix that forces him to deal with a few harsh realities and some dark secrets from his past.
The film is pulled down by an unconvincing plot. Its biggest drawback is its urge to convey a message at the cost of realism, with scant regard for cinematographic elements. The portrayal of all main characters is marred by inconsistency, thus reducing its seriousness.
The film is a bigger letdown on the technical front. Despite the coastal setting, all the major characters speak non-coastal Kannada. Smaller roles, played by locals, give it a coastal touch but leave little impact. Basrur's music has surprisingly very little to offer and the songs are just superimposed. With the plot predominantly set in the sea in the second half, the audience hopes for effective cinematography and scenic shots to stage the rescue act. However, the visual element is grossly underwhelming — most of the critical developments are narrated through voice-over.
Sourabh Bhandary gives some hope to start with but is unconvincing in emotional scenes. Suchan Shetty is also disappointing as the villainous nephew of Devaraja.
Instead of watching 'Kadal', reading an essay on the importance of respecting elders may save the audience precious time and convey the message more emphatically.