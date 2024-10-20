Kajol marks 29 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', asks those celebrating Karva Chauth to watch film at Maratha Mandir

<p>New Delhi: Actor Kajol on Sunday marked the 29th release anniversary of her superhit film <em>Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge</em>, coinciding with the festival of Karva Chauth.</p>.<p>In the film, commonly called <em>DDLJ</em>, Kajol and Shah Rukh played Simran and Raj, who love each other desperately and will get married only with their parents' concurrence.</p>.<p>Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, <em>DDLJ</em> released on October 20, 1995.</p>.<p>Kajol shared the film's poster on social media and extended wishes to those celebrating the festival.</p>.<p>In an Instagram post, the actor also asked the audience to watch the film at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall where it has been running for more than a continuous 1,200 weeks.</p>.<p>She wrote: "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film. It’s 0 calories. #29yearsofddlj #ddlj." The 1995 movie was apparently one of the earlier Hindi films to have a key plot point set against the backdrop of Karva Chauth, on which many Hindu women observe a fast, praying for their husbands' long life.</p>.<p>A section of the song <em>Ghar Aaja Pardesi</em> from <em>DDLJ</em> plays out when Kajol's character Simran pretends to faint from hunger.</p>.<p><em>DDLJ</em> will complete 30 years of its release in 2025. </p>