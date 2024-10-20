Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kajol marks 29 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', asks those celebrating Karva Chauth to watch film at Maratha Mandir

In an Instagram post, the actor also asked the audience to watch the film at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall where it has been running for more than a continuous 1,200 weeks.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 11:16 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanTrendingDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeKajolDDLJMaratha Mandir

Follow us on :

Follow Us