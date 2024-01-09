'Kalki 2898 AD': Date locked for Prabhas's dystopian sci-fi film

Rebel star Prabhas is on cloud nine as his last outing Salaar: Part 1 emerged to be a one of the blockbusters of 2023. The movie created history by with a global box-office collection exceeding Rs 500 crore. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also had Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a crucial role.

Prabhas recently also celebrated the success of the film in a gala ceremony. The pictures were widely circulated and flooded social media platforms.

Prabhas continues to make headlines and now the buzz about Kalki 2898 AD, his upcoming film, is garnering a lot of attention. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently shooting on the sets of the dystopian sci-fi film and the filming is nearly over. Now everyone is eager to know its release date and the rumour mill suggests that the makers have already finalised the release date and will soon be making the announcement.