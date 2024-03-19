'Kanguva' Teaser: Suriya's 'Royal' performance is intensely rugged & violent

After a long month of wait, makers of Suriya starrer Kanguva unveiled the teaser giving a glimpse into the dark world of Suriya’s kingdom.
Ever since its announcement, the movie has got the industry and the fans buzzing about it, and the character poster featuring Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has piqued the excitement to a new level.
Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote,
"Here’s the phenomenon 🗡
#Kanguva Sizzle Tease is here
🔗 youtu.be/ByCDEmNig7Q
#KanguvaSizzle"
Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The teaser gives Suriya and Bobby Deol fans an insight into the larger-scale world of the film.
The teaser also gave a peek into the vision of the filmmaker Siva to the world, as he has mounted the film on an unimaginable level with the backing of KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green. Vetri Palanisamy does cinematography and musical is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.
(Published 19 March 2024, 13:51 IST)