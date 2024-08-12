'Kanguva' Trailer: It's all about Suriya’s & Bobby Deol's ruthless revenge in purest form

Kanguva, produced by Studio Green, is undeniably one of the biggest films of 2024. With its captivating posters and the incredible "Fire Song," anticipation for the movie has been building to a fever pitch.
Now, after a prolonged wait, the trailer for Kanguva has been released, and it promises to be an out-of-this-world experience.
The Kanguva trailer demonstrates that the South Indian film industry is sparing no effort in crafting something extraordinary and grand. Following Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva stands as another testament to the remarkable content emerging from the South.
With Kanguva, Suriya forays into the Pan-India market as a fearless daredevil opposite Bobby Deol, who plays Udhiran. Tge trailer masterfully captures both prehistoric and futuristic elements, showcasing an imaginative and bold project that truly reflects the innovative spirit of South Indian cinema.
The Rise of the King 👑🗡️— Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) August 12, 2024
Witness the #KanguvaTrailer - Tamil❤️🔥
▶️ https://t.co/YqMcW6Nmua#Kanguva #KanguvaFromOct10 🦅@Suriya_offl @thedeol @directorsiva @DishPatani @ThisIsDSP #StudioGreen @GnanavelrajaKe @vetrivisuals @supremesundar @UV_Creations @KvnProductions… pic.twitter.com/jQ0DlPPopP
The trailer was released on the birthday of Siva, who has directed this film.
With the trailer release, The makers wished the director Siva and wrote;
Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films 🔥 Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our @directorsiva Sir 🤍
Wishes from Team #Kanguva 🦅
#HBDSiva(Sic).
Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films 🔥 Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our @directorsiva Sir 🤍— Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) August 12, 2024
Wishes from Team #Kanguva 🦅#HBDSiva#KanguvaFromOct10 🦅@Suriya_offl @thedeol… pic.twitter.com/RE88IKLlsa
Kanguva is one of the biggest and most expensive films of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it equals the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films.
Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.
Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.