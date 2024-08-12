'Kanguva' Trailer: It's all about Suriya’s & Bobby Deol's ruthless revenge in purest form

Kanguva, produced by Studio Green, is undeniably one of the biggest films of 2024. With its captivating posters and the incredible "Fire Song," anticipation for the movie has been building to a fever pitch.

Now, after a prolonged wait, the trailer for Kanguva has been released, and it promises to be an out-of-this-world experience.

The Kanguva trailer demonstrates that the South Indian film industry is sparing no effort in crafting something extraordinary and grand. Following Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva stands as another testament to the remarkable content emerging from the South.

With Kanguva, Suriya forays into the Pan-India market as a fearless daredevil opposite Bobby Deol, who plays Udhiran. Tge trailer masterfully captures both prehistoric and futuristic elements, showcasing an imaginative and bold project that truly reflects the innovative spirit of South Indian cinema.