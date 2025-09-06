Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kannada film set in ’90s Bangalore goes to International Film Festival

It is a non-competitive category, which features “new and/or representative films by Asian filmmakers”.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 21:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 21:15 IST
Entertainmentmovies

Follow us on :

Follow Us