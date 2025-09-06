Menu
9-yr-old boy dies in Karnataka's Sirsi after air gun goes off accidentally

The incident occurred when children of Basappa Undiyar, a native of Haveri district and the farm worker, were playing at the farm. The farm is owned by Raghavendra Keshav Hegde of Somanahalli.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 23:53 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 23:53 IST
AccidentDeathSirsi

