9-yr-old boy dies in Karnataka's Sirsi after air gun goes off accidentally

<p>Sirsi: A nine-year-old boy received a pellet in his chest after his brother accidently pressed the trigger of an air gun held by a caretaker at Somanahalli on the outskirts of Sirsi on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when children of Basappa Undiyar, a native of Haveri district and the farm worker, were playing at the farm. The farm is owned by Raghavendra Keshav Hegde of Somanahalli.</p>.<p>According to police, “Nitish Gowda who was appointed by the villagers to curb monkey menace, had come to the farm along with the air gun owned by Hegde. A seven-year-old boy pulled the trigger unintentionally. The pellet from the gun hit nine-year-old Kariyappa in his chest, killing him on the spot.”</p>.<p>The Sirsi police have registered a case against the farm owner Raghavendra Hegde and Nitish Gowda.</p>