Bhovi corporation chief resigns amid corruption row

<p>Bengaluru: Facing corruption allegations, Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation chairperson S Ravikumar submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Ravikumar was purportedly caught on camera demanding bribes.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed him to step down. </p>.<p>In his resignation letter, Ravikumar stated that there was no corruption during his tenure that started in March last year. "I've been targeted because I came forward to address some undesirable matters and fix indiscipline that I detected. I seek investigation into and action against those who made a video to tarnish me," he said.</p>.<p>Ravikumar added that he was resigning due to difficulties in carrying out his responsibility as the chairperson "since I am a resident of Shivamogga".</p>