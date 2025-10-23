<p>Hombale Films' Kantara Chapter 1 continues its incredible rise at the box office, setting new records of success.</p><p>The actor and director Rishab Shetty, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, recently made an appearance on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with Amitabh Bachchan.</p>.Rishab Shetty to pay homage at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, after 'Kantara Chapter 1' breaks records.<p>Rishab Shetty fondly shared one of his earlier experiences, where he had attempted to meet the legendary actor, Mr Bachchan, during his struggling days.</p><p>“I had actually come to meet you before as well. I came to your house with a film of mine called Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. It was a children’s film featuring Anant Nag ji. That film went on to win the National Award for Best Children’s Film. I had come to discuss a possible Hindi adaptation with you. Unfortunately, I couldn’t meet you that day, but I did see Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) from a distance. I remember being mesmerized by the room full of your awards, there were so many,” the actor said.</p><p>Responding with a little humility, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Let me tell you, sir, those aren’t only my awards. In my family, others keep getting awarded as well, there’s Aishwarya, Jaya, Abhishek, all their awards are also kept there.” </p><p>Rishab also shared a few of his past struggles during the same episode.</p>.<p>He recalled that he used to sell 20-litre mineral water cans, distribute tea powder, and work in hotels. for his survival in his earlier days before coming to the film industry. </p>.<p>“We come from a lower-middle-class family. Financially, things were tough. My father was an astrologer. In Bangalore, I got a chance to do theatre. My first play was actually a Marathi play, Ghashiram Kotwal, which we translated and performed in Kannada. I played the lead role and even won the Best Actor award. That’s when people started recognizing me. Later, in college, I pursued a diploma in filmmaking," he added.</p><p>Talking about his life-changing moment, he said, “One day I got a call to deliver a 10-litre water can for an event. When I reached, I realized it was the inauguration of a filmmaking course. I had saved up some money from selling water bottles and decided to use that to enrol myself in the course. That’s how my journey began. And because of that I got a chance in 2 films. But for nearly ten years, I didn’t get any substantial work. During that time, I came to Mumbai, worked as an office boy in production houses, even drove cars for producers. In 2014, I returned to Bangalore and finally got a chance to direct, that changed my life completely.”</p><p>Kantara Chapter 1 was released worldwide on October 2, 2025 and continues to perform well at the theatres.</p>