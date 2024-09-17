Karan Johar to host Indian adaptation of 'The Traitors' for Prime Video

The game show, which has been adapted in over 20 countries, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in English.

The show, set as an ultimate game of trust and deception, will see 20 players competing for a cash jackpot at a royal palace. They have to carry on many missions to win the cash prize but unknown to them, a few amongst them will be 'traitors', secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, a press release said.

"'The Traitors' is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat.

"Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows," Johar said.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said unscripted content continues to be a key focus for us at the streamer as they have witnessed "an exponential growth in the consumption, attention, and appreciation" in the content for shows such as "Angry Young Men" and "Follow Kar Lo Yaar".

"In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, 'The Traitors' marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. It is a unique reality format that has enthralled a global audience in various regions and languages. An exciting show like this requires an equally exciting host. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment," Madhok said.

According to Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, "The Traitors" will create a whole new genre of fandom in India when it premieres on Prime Video.

"We're also thrilled to share that following this deal with Prime Video India there are now over 30 versions of The Traitors commissioned worldwide," Duguet said.

Sameer Gogate, GM BBC Studios India Productions, said, "... Keeping true to the international format and scale, the Indian adaptation will appeal to audiences of all ages with varied choices and preferences and we can’t wait for them to enjoy this game.”