Kartik Aaryan purchase Rs 13 crore office space in Mumbai

<p>Actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents, mother Mala Tiwari, and father Manish Tiwari, has purchased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 13 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online real estate marketplace Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).</p>.<p>According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the office space is located in Signature by Lotus.</p>.<p>It has a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (~1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (~2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces.</p>.<p>The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, the statement by Square Yards said.</p>