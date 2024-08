Katy Perry in hot water for 'unauthorised' Ibiza beach video shoot

Madrid: Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video Lifetimes may put US pop star Katy Perry in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorised Ibiza shoot.

The Balearic Islands Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Natural Environment said on Tuesday that the production company responsible for recording the video in Ibiza, famed for its beaches and raucous nightlife, had not requested authorisation.

"That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated," it said in a statement.

Although part of the video was shot in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, whose hills, beaches and salt flats are a haven for birds and other wildlife, the department said no crime against the environment was suspected, but rather an administrative violation.