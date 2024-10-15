Kichcha Sudeep announces exit as Big Boss Kannada host, says season 11 will be his last

<p>Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced on Tuesday that Season 11 of Big Boss Kannada (BBK) will be his last as a host on the show.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he <a href="https://x.com/KicchaSudeep/status/1845492822348042416" rel="nofollow">said</a>, "This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years."</p>.<p>The South Indian actor has been the host of the Kannada version of the reality show since its inception in 2013.</p>.Kamal Haasan to quit Big Boss Tamil temporarily.<p>The new season is already underway, and Kichcha used his post to highlight that the first episode had a record-breaking 9.9 TRP.</p>.<p>This year's theme for BBK is a new chapter with Swarga and Naraka (Heaven and Hell). The contestants, both celebrities and commoners have been divided into two groups - one group of 7 contestants entering the naraka (Hell) section of the house and the other group of 10 contestants entering the swarga (Heaven) section of the house.</p>.<p>Big Boss Kannada season 11 is being telecasts on <em>Colors Kannada TV</em> Channel and <em>JioCinema</em>.</p>