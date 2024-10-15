Home
Kichcha Sudeep announces exit as Big Boss Kannada host, says season 11 will be his last

The South Indian actor has been the host of the Kannada version of the Big Boss since its inception in 2013.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:10 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:10 IST
Entertainment NewsSandalwoodKichcha SudeepBig Boss

