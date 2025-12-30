<p>Bengaluru: Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is set to celebrate New Year’s Eve with his fans by watching his latest action drama ‘Mark’, released last week, at special screenings in Bengaluru and Mysuru.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the actor will attend a fan show at Santosh theatre in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru; a similar event is planned at Sangam theatre in Mysuru. The screenings are expected to draw large crowds, given Sudeep’s strong fan following across the state.</p>.<p>A spokesperson handling the marketing for the film said the production team was in the process of seeking police protection and deploying private bouncers to ensure crowd control and smooth flow of screenings.</p>.Want to watch Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? Shell out Rs 1,000.<p>“The show timings are yet to be finalised, we are looking at morning and late-afternoon shows,” the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>‘Mark’ was released on Christmas and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. </p>