Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Kichcha' Sudeep set to watch 'Mark' with fans on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru, Mysuru

In Bengaluru, the actor will attend a fan show at Santosh theatre in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru; a similar event is planned at Sangam theatre in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 21:25 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluru newsKichcha Sudeep

Follow us on :

Follow Us