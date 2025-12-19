<p>Sandalwood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kichcha-sudeep">Kichcha Sudeep</a>, who has given a string of hits, is looking forward to the release of his latest film <em>Mark</em> on December 25.</p><p>Sudeep, who is known for his charismatic screen presence and versatility, has attracted attention on many occasions owing to his personality. He has revealed to <em>Prajavani</em> why he prefers to cook and serve food to guests who come home.</p><p>"It's a normal thing to go out and eat at a restaurant. We, however, cook food at home for guests who arrive. That helps build trust and relationship...We don't have to cook an elaborate meal. Even if we serve a simple meal of rice and <em>rasam</em>, the guest will feel happy," Sudeep said. </p>.<p>"I'm happy to be doing the 'Mark Marathon' campaign on my upcoming film <em>Mark</em> with a prestigious publication like <em>Prajavani</em>. I would like to thank <em>Prajavani</em> editor Ravindra Bhat and marketing head Shhri Ram for this initiative," Sudeep said.</p><p>Sudeep has been hosting the Bigg Boss show for 12 consecutive seasons. One day in every season, Sudeep sends food he cooks to the show's contestants. </p>