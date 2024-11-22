'Kissik' Song: Allu Arjun & Sreeleela’s eagerly awaited number from 'Pushpa 2' to be released in Chennai

<p>After the massive success of the trailer at an event in Patna, the makers of <em>Pushpa 2</em> are gearing up for another spectacular event. This time they have organised a grand song launch event at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Chennai on November 24. The event will witness the launch of the new song titled “Kissik”.</p><p>The track is one of the key highlights from the film and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Recently, they took to social media to make the announcement and released a fresh poster featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun. Sharing the poster on their social media handle they wrote,</p><p>"Makkale, Singara Chennai la oru special evening ku ready ah? 🤩PUSHPA’S WILDFIRE EVENT on November 24th from 5 PM Onwards ❤🔥Venue : Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium, Sai Ram Engineering College.” (sic)</p>.<p>In the poster, Allu Arjun embodies the rugged charm of Pushpa Raj, while Sreeleela stuns with her bold and glamorous presence. Their electrifying chemistry is set to captivate fans, building anticipation for the upcoming track.</p><p>Reports suggest that the makers will give fans a spectacular visual treat by unveiling a vibrant poster featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in an electrifying new avatar.</p><p>Directed by Sukumar, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5th.</p>