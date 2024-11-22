Home
'Kissik' Song: Allu Arjun & Sreeleela’s eagerly awaited number from 'Pushpa 2' to be released in Chennai

Reports suggest that the makers will give fans a spectacular visual treat by unveiling a vibrant poster featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in an electrifying new avatar.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:21 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 13:21 IST
Entertainment Newsallu arjunPushpa 2

