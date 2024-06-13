Home
entertainment

'Kotee' premiere: A star-studded affair

Daali Dhananjaya's upcoming movie 'Kotee' had a starry premiere at the Orion Mall in Bengaluru. The special screening saw the who's who from the TV and film industry gracing it. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience as the theatre erupted in applause. The climax kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Here are some pictures from the 'Kotee' premiere.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 09:13 IST
Daali Dhananjaya arrives for the premiere of Kotee, in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Daali Dhananjaya is seen engrossed in a deep conversation with Parameshwar Gundkal during the premiere of Kotee in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress Moksha Kushal poses for a selfie during the premiere of Kotee in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramesh Indira is seen with guests during the premiere of Kotee in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Parameshwar Gundkal gets a warm welcome at the premiere of Kotee in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Daali Dhananjaya and Ramesh Indira at the premiere of Kotee in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 13 June 2024, 09:13 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsKannada Film IndustryTrendingDaali Dhananjaya

