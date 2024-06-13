'Kotee' premiere: A star-studded affair

Daali Dhananjaya's upcoming movie 'Kotee' had a starry premiere at the Orion Mall in Bengaluru. The special screening saw the who's who from the TV and film industry gracing it. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience as the theatre erupted in applause. The climax kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Here are some pictures from the 'Kotee' premiere.