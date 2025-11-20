<p>While the trailer of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> continues to garner great responses from the viewers, the buzz around the film is at a fever pitch. The movie marks a new partnership between Dhanush and Kriti as their electrifying on-screen connection has become the talking point, with the audience eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen.</p><p>Given the immense excitement surrounding the movie, actress Kriti, who portrays Mukti, opened up about her collaboration with Dhanush and talked about the profound creative synergy that shaped many of the film’s unforgettable moments.</p>.<p>Talking about her experience working with Dhanush, Kriti says, “I think Dhanush is an incredible actor. I have always been an admirer of his talent and his craft. I feel he has a very strong hold on his craft. He’s very nuanced; he also directed a lot of films and comes from a lot of experience and understanding of scenes and how they will translate on the screen. He really brings out a lot of layers in his character, and I was very excited to work with him. I knew I’m going to have an actor who I could really feed off of… that is exactly what happened. And we had not met before, and even Shankar and Mukti in the film at a point had not met before, so that worked out!”</p><p>Talking further about their on-screen dynamic and the process of creating powerful performances, Kriti adds, “We have some really intense scenes, a lot of really long scenes that can, you know, translate when both of us feed off each other. He’s really collaborative as an actor and really helpful. I think together we have created some magical moments and felt it when the scene happened. Both of us would look at each other, and we were like, ‘That was a good scene!’ I have really enjoyed working with him, and I hope we do a lot more work in the future.”</p>.<p>As audiences eagerly await Shankar and Mukti’s passionate chemistry and hard-hitting dialogues, <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> is said to be one of the most compelling releases of the year.</p><p>Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow present <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. An AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the movie stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon and is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.</p>