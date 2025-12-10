<p>Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has launched Google for Startups (GfS) Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad being set up by tech giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> and government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> here on Wednesday. </p><p>Google for Startups Hub is a dedicated space to encourage the vibrant and growing startup ecosystem to scale and deliver world class innovations. </p><p>This Google for Startups Hub is the first such Hub that has been launched as part of a larger incubation and innovation ecosystem of Telangana.</p><p>Google plans to engage regional startups from Telangana through the Hub, including free, year-long dedicated coworking seats for selected AI-first startups and a curated set of venture investors. </p><p>Working together, the government of Telangana, and Google will support AI-first startups, foster talent, and create direct bridges to international markets.</p>.Google’s big AI advantage over ChatGPT is impossible to justify.<p>As part of the global Google for Startups network, the Hub is designed to support startups across their journey from incubation to innovation. It will provide founders with a combination of physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise, and global visibility through the Google for Startups network. </p><p>Startups will find a centre that supports them from early product ideas to scaling AI-first businesses responsibly across India and global markets.</p><p>The Google for Startups Hub in Hyderabad will have dedicated infrastructure and technology resources for supported startups selected jointly by Google and Government of Telangana. </p><p>It will also have networking areas and event spaces where founders, tech builders, investors, and ecosystem partners can connect for founder-focused sessions, workshops, market access programs and community events.</p>.Yearender 2025 | Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) topics that trended on Google Search.<p>Revanth Reddy appealed to startup founders to make use of the Rs 1,000 crore Startup Fund of Funds to be soon launched by the government. </p><p>Referring to the humble beginnings of Google in 1998, he hoped that at least 100 startups from Hyderabad would become unicorns by 2034.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that he wants Hyderabad to become a hub not just for start-ups but also a hub of unicorns. "At least 100 startups from Hyderabad must become unicorns, and at least 10 of them super unicorns, by 2034.</p><p>With the GfS launch, he said, the government and Google came together to create the support system for startups. "We will work together to create a winning eco-system."</p><p>"In the last two days, we organised the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit. We shared the vision for our future. We aim to become a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047."</p>.Karnataka government eyes rich PSU profits to raise money for startups using venture capital funds.<p>He also drew a similarity with the impressive growth of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> based companies in software services, pharma and life sciences in the last 25 years.</p><p>Google India, country manager Preeti Lobana, said that at Google, their mission is to empower founders with the tools, technology, and mentorship they need to scale. </p><p>Partnering with the Government of Telangana allows them to bring the full stack of Google support to this ecosystem – from AI capabilities on Google Cloud to Android, Play, Ads and our broader developer and startup programs. </p><p>In Hyderabad, the Google for Startups Hub will nurture talent and act as an innovation flywheel for startups, helping the next generation of Indian founders use AI to solve real-world challenges, focus on deep-tech solutions and build responsibly for India and the world.</p>