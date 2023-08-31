Lady Superstar Nayanthara joins Instagram

In this digital era, social media is one of the most effective and popular means for celebrities to connect with their fans and brands. Almost all the stars have slowly adapted to this and have joined the social media to connect with their fans or to put their views on trending topics.
Lady superstar Nayanthara, who is known for living a private life away from social media, surprised her fans on August 31 by joining the image sharing platform, Instagram.
The diva debuted on Instagram with an adorable picture with her twins which garnered thousands of likes and comments from her fans, well-wishers and friends.
Her debut comes shortly before the trailer release of her Bollywood debut 'Jawan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Few hours later, Nayanthara proudly shared the trailer of her Hindi debut film 'Jawan' and wrote: "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk ❤️❤️
A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. ❤❤️
#JawanTrailer Out Now!' (sic)
Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down SRK's vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.
Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.