Lady Superstar Nayanthara joins Instagram

In this digital era, social media is one of the most effective and popular means for celebrities to connect with their fans and brands. Almost all the stars have slowly adapted to this and have joined the social media to connect with their fans or to put their views on trending topics.

Lady superstar Nayanthara, who is known for living a private life away from social media, surprised her fans on August 31 by joining the image sharing platform, Instagram.

The diva debuted on Instagram with an adorable picture with her twins which garnered thousands of likes and comments from her fans, well-wishers and friends.