'Laughing Buddha' movie review: A gentle, humorous take on obesity in the police force

While no one loves obesity, only a few bear its brunt to the fullest. For cops, soldiers and athletes, professional competence is directly dependent on their physical fitness. M Bharath Raj’s comedy does a fine job building on this thread and celebrating the common man on the silver screen.
Constable Govardhan (Pramod Shetty) is a kind-hearted glutton, whose sympathetic treatment of criminals does the job even when brute force fails. He lives a simple yet happy life with his wife (Teju Belawadi), daughter Meera and father-in-law Mohan (Sundar Raj).
A get-together of police families turns into a PR nightmare and brings public attention to their physical fitness. For Govardhan and some of his colleagues, obesity becomes graver than ever before.
The film is timely amid growing concerns about the lack of physical fitness amongst the police — largely attributed to overworking and a high-stress work environment. While the protagonist is once again a cop, it is not the stereotypical dhaam dhoom Singham cop but rather the uncle-next-door you are likely to bump into near a police station.
By realistically portraying a constable, the director highlights the daily life travails of lower-level police officials. Just like Raj B Shetty’s ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe’, the film is noteworthy for challenging stereotypes about conditions like hair fall, obesity and so on. However, the second-half twists and turns perhaps necessitated more drama than what the director offers.
Pramod Shetty delivers a brilliant performance and is equally riveting both as a simpleton and a glutton. He personifies the image of the gluttonous, laughter-loving Laughing Buddha. Teju Belawadi impresses as a doting wife while Diganth imparts the right dosage of eccentricity his strange role demands. Veteran campaigner Sundar Raj is pleasing as an easy-going orchestra man.
The music by Vishnu Vijay is apt.
Connoisseurs of Kannada theatre are sure to relish the reuse of ‘Gajavadana Herambha’, used in
B V Karanth’s plays from the 1970s. If you are looking for entertaining comedy with a touch of realism, don’t miss ‘Laughing Buddha.’
Published 30 August 2024, 23:22 IST