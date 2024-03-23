'Lineman' movie review: An intriguing film that blends artistic and commercial elements

Raghu Shastry’s ‘Lineman’ revolves around a quote by the famous American brain coach and writer Jim Kwik — “If an egg is broken by an outside force, life ends. But if it’s broken by an inside force, life begins. Great things begin on the inside.”
Shastry uses electricity and eggs to drive home a point that protection should matter, not destruction.
‘Lineman’ deals with the side effects of technology on villages and the significance of living in harmony.
Set in Chandakavadi, a quaint village, the flick tells the story of Nataraj (Thrigun), a lineman. The narrative takes an interesting turn when villagers plan to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sharadamma, a midwife, revered for her services. A power outage disrupts the celebration and tension escalates when Nataraj refuses to restore the power supply.
What compels him to disconnect power supply? How do villagers respond to the unexpected development? Shastry convincingly answers these questions. He deftly handles a narrative that comprises many subplots. It seamlessly blends artistic and commercial elements.
The flick is food for thought for a population addicted to social media, smart phones and TV serials.
Each of the subplots has a powerful message – from an individual trying to save sparrows; a childless couple and a hormonal young duo to a husband, who is a victim of his wife’s television addiction; to a leader whose father was a philanthropist.
At times, it feels stretched. Three boys visiting neighbouring villages for updates on their favourite soap operas seems far-fetched.
However, the film’s ability to seamlessly blend heartwarming moments with an intriguing storyline transforms it into a great watch.
Manikanth’s music, Shanti Sagar’s cinematography and Raghunatha’s editing deserve a mention.
Thrigun and B Jayashree deliver a nuanced performance. All other artistes have done justice to their roles.
Cut-off box - Lineman Kannada (Theatres) Director: Raghu Shastry Cast: Thrigun Kaajal Kunder B Jayshree Harini Shreekanth Niviksha Naidu Sujay Shastry Apporva Rating: 4/5
(Published 22 March 2024, 23:54 IST)