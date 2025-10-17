Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

IAF, ICG conduct joint scuba diving expedition

The expedition was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Manoj Bhatia, Commander of the Coast Guard, Goa Area, on 8 October.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 08:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIAFArabian SeaICGScuba-diving

Follow us on :

Follow Us