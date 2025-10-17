<p>Mumbai: In what was an example of inter-service synergy, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted their maiden joint scuba diving expedition in the Arabian Sea along the Maharashtra-Goa coast, aimed to promote marine conservation and raise awareness on plastic pollution in fragile ocean ecosystems.</p><p>The week-long mission — Forging Bonds Beneath the Waves — was ceremonially flagged in by Air Vice Marshal Manish Khullar, ACAS (Org & Cer), marking the successful completion of the venture on 16 October.</p>.'No foul play suspected so far': Singapore police say probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death may take 3 months or more.<p>The expedition was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Manoj Bhatia, Commander of the Coast Guard, Goa Area, on 8 October.</p><p>“The Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard successfully completed their maiden joint scuba diving expedition to Angria Bank, 75 nautical miles off the coast of Goa. Held from 8–16 October , the dive aimed to promote marine conservation and raise awareness on plastic pollution in fragile ocean ecosystems,” the IAF said.</p><p>"The expedition started on 8 October, with 20 divers from both services embarking on ICGS Sujeet, sailing 70 NM west of Vijaydurg off Maharashtra. The team conducted precision dives at Angria Bank, an ecologically rich underwater plateau in the Arabian Sea. This pioneering venture showcased camaraderie, operational coordination, and adventure, while also raising awareness on marine conservation and maritime domain enhancement. Together, we dive deeper for nation, nature, and unity,” the ICG said.</p><p>The Angria Bank is a bank, a shallow sunken atoll on the continental shelf west of Vijaydurg Fort, and has a platform-type coral reef.</p><p>The name Angria Bank is derived from the name of one of the most successful Naval admirals of the Maratha Admiral Kanhoji Angre, whose name was spelled <em>Conajee Angria</em> by the British.</p>