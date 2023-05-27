Looking back: Karan Johar’s 25 years in Bollywood

As Karan Johar celebrates 25 years as a filmmaker, with the release of the first look of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, here are a list of films he directed.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The popular Karan Johar directorial debut has been a popular discussion among feminists and film critics for its portrayal of women, since its release in 1998. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ explores the relationship between a widowed man and his childhood friend. Interestingly, his late wife named their daughter after a childhood friend who was in love with her husband. Despite its flaws, it received a lot of love, leading it to an approximate Rs 1.07 billion revenue.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

With an elaborate cast, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ (K3G) explores familial relationships. Set in Delhi, this blockbuster has found itself on an array of memes mocking the locations showcased in it. The film brought Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan together on the big screen after 20 years, where ‘Silsila’ (1981) was the last.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ sparked controversies when it released, with its plot revolving around extra-marital relationships. The film shows unhappy marriages where people are forced to stay together according to society’s set standards.

My Name is Khan

Known to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances, where he plays the role of an autistic Muslim, ‘My Name is Khan’ explores the lives of Muslims in post 9/11 USA. The film received critical acclaim, with many international stars lauding Shah Rukh Khan for his top-notch performance.

Student of the Year

Student of the Year, a romantic school-teenage drama explores the lives of three students and their peers, as they visit their teacher, years later on his death bed. The film introduced the now popular actors, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar also reintroduced Sana Saeed who played the role of young Anjali in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in the film. ‘Student of the Year’ is also the first Johar directorial to not have Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ explores love, romance and heartbreak between two friends. The film defines heartbreak by showing the difference in love between friends and lovers. This heart-wrenching film captures the feelings of unrequited love and makes the viewers empathise with the characters regarding their choices in love.