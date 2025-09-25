'Made in India – A Titan Story' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah & Jim Sarbh bring Titan's legacy on screen

<p>Amazon MX Player has released the first look of <em>Made in India – A Titan Story</em>. Released on the 11th anniversary of the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, the series stands as a tribute to homegrown vision and enterprise. </p><p>The show chronicles the extraordinary vision of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, the men who built Titan. A brand that redefined India’s presence to newer heights on the global stage.</p><p>The first look shows a young Titan team daring to dream amid global scepticism, fuelled by unshakeable belief and ambition. From boardrooms to the factory floors, it showcases the spark of an idea that grew into a legacy and, above all, a symbol of pride for millions of Indians. Underscoring the belief that changed history, the first look reminds us, “If we don’t create history, then who will?”</p>.<p>Headlined by the veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the series also boasts a stellar cast like Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran and Paresh Ganatra in crucial roles.</p><p>Talking about his role, Naseeruddin Shah said, “Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. 'Made in India' is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”</p>.OTT Releases This Week (Sep 23-30): What to watch on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar & More.<p>Jim Sarbh, who essays the character of Xerxes Desai in the series, added, “Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch. This series is about grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself.”</p><p>Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), the series is directed by Robby Grewal and written by Karan Vyas. <em>Made in India – A Titan Story</em> series is all set to premiere early next year.</p>