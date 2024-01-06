'Maestro' movie review: The Bernstein biopic is heartfelt but half-baked

Bernstein’s own life is consumed by drugs and his struggles with bisexuality. In a scene, we see him seated on a swing, next to David Oppenheim, a clarinet player whom he had an affair with sporadically. There is a tenderness in their eyes, but also helplessness. In another scene, Bernstein blames the ‘rumours’ his daughter has been hearing about him on ‘jealousies’. Cooper’s performance flits between effortless and slightly laboured but he peaks in this scene, depicting Bernstein’s anguish and guilt through his eyes before finding words. However, it is Carey who sparkles consistently, as Felicia in love and suffering.