'Maharaj' movie review: A dull debut for Aamir’s son

The legal troubles the makers faced before its release created some welcome buzz around it but that sense of anticipation is unlikely to be sustained because, despite a reasonably interesting plot, the treatment is bland, the sets unimaginative and the dialogues laboured and stilted. ‘Maharaj’ happens to be based on a landmark libel case fought in the Supreme Court of Bombay in 1862. However, this is not a courtroom drama. The story focuses more on the events leading up to the fight between Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan), a Gujarati social reformer-journalist and religious leader Jadunath Maharaj (Jaideep Ahlawat) who rapes and sexually exploits his women devotees in the name of ‘Charan Seva’. It must be mentioned here that Karsandas’ own views on women’s liberation and feminism are rather suspect — the first thing he tells his fiancée when he barges in on the so-called ‘Charan Seva’ is: “tumse ye umeed nahi thi” (This was not expected of you). Err...okay. Let’s blame it on the times he lived in, shall we?