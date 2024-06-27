'Maharaj' story felt inherently dramatic: Junaid Khan on unconventional acting debut

"I don't know about it being an unconventional (debut) because YRF is a big banner and Sid sir wanted me (in the film). The story is inherently very dramatic. I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn't think of it as conventional or unconventional," Junaid told PTI in an interview when asked if the film was an unconventional choice as a newcomer.

Asked whether he thought a romantic story would have been a safer bet, the actor said, "I guess producers and directors didn't see me in romantic dramas. You do the work you get but it was a lovely script. It is such a wide medium, I don't think there is any protection in films." Maharaj, based on an 1862 libel case involving Mulji and a Vaishnavite religious leader, briefly ran into legal trouble with the members of the sect filing a petition in the Gujarat High Court against the film. While the premiere was delayed by a week, the high court cleared its release after a brief stay, observing that it did not target any religion. Junaid, who has two more films in the making, one of them with Aamir Khan Productions, is happy the matter was resolved sooner than later.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey, the movie was previously scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 14. It is based on Saurabh Shah's Gujarati novel of the same name. "It is a sensitive topic for sure but I think Sid sir and Adi sir made it very sensitively. Certain things happened before the release of the film without context. But all's well that ends well. I don't think the film was intended to hurt anybody. And I don't think it has hurt anybody who has seen the film," he said.