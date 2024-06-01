Malala Yousafzai all set to make a acting debut in British sitcom

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is all set to make her sitcom debut and will be seen in cameo role in the British series We Are Lady Parts season 2.
She shared the first look of her role on X, where she can be seen riding a horse while wearing a cowboy hat.
Last summer, I agreed to a guest appearance on one of my favourite TV shows, We Are Lady Parts. Please read my interview with @britishvogue about why I wanted to be on the show and why I will continue to speak out for the people of Gaza https://t.co/GeAkF6Sfva— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) May 30, 2024
In a post on X, Malala wrote, "Last summer, I agreed to a guest appearance on one of my favourite TV shows, We Are Lady Parts. Please read my interview with @britishvogue about why I wanted to be on the show and why I will continue to speak out for the people of Gaza."
According to a report by The New York Times, the sitcom's director Nida Manzoor had written a letter to Malala and invited her onto the show.
Upon getting the idea of her appearance in the role, Malala admitted to the fact that she was completely 'clueless'.
Telling Vogue about her excitement for the role, Malala said, "I was like, ‘What will it look like? Do I have dialogue? How many times do I have to do it? How long will it take?"
She also said," When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier."
According to the publication, the I Am Malala author said, "Oftentimes, when we look at conflicts, wars, oppression against people, it always begins with dehumanising another group. I hope that we get to hear more stories of people from Gaza, from Afghanistan, and from other parts of the world, and that we use all that we have in our capacity, in public and in private, to do all we can to be a voice for the people in Gaza."
Malala told Vogue, "I can’t even remember how many takes it took, and it was only for like a one- or two-minute clip. The most beautiful part was when the band came to set, and the bits we recorded together. They’re so talented and they work so hard considering we spent a day shooting two minutes, I can’t imagine how much they have to do for the rest of the show. It’s insane."