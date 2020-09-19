Maninder Buttar says talking to his dog helps him deal with failure

Noted Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar, who enjoys a decent fan following due to his impressive body of work, says that he deals with setbacks by 'talking' to his dog and spending time with his near and dear ones. He also opens up about his latest song Teri Meri Ladayi and says it highlights the problems faced by couples during the Covid-19 lockdown, highlighting their 'small fights'

(Edited excerpts from an email interview with DH)

What is the creative inspiration behind Teri Meri Ladayi?

I think that a lot of couples faced the 'long-distance crunch' during the Covid-19 lockdown. I have just put their feelings in words and gave it (the experience) a musical feel. The result was that we got a dedicated track. In a way, the inspiration was mere observation mixed with my own feelings.

What is the target audience for the song?

Since, it’s a song that talks about small fights, one can share/enjoy it with their friends and partners. However, lyrics are largely meant for couples.

What advantage does social media offer music/content creators?

I think the best advantage is that there is a (huge) audience available on such platforms. Moreover, social media helps in keeping a track of what’s happening in the industry.

How did you get interested in music?

I was in school when I performed the song 'Nanha Munna Rahi' on Independence Day and received a round of applause (from the audience). I also received Rs 100 (a big amount back then) as a prize.

‌I‌ ‌was‌ ‌happy‌ ‌that‌ ‌singing‌ ‌is‌ ‌interesting‌ ‌as‌ ‌it‌ ‌gives‌ ‌you‌ ‌popularity‌ ‌and‌ ‌money.‌ ‌That‌ ‌was‌ ‌my ‌thought‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌kid‌ ‌and‌ ‌now‌ ‌it's‌ ‌a‌ ‌dream‌ ‌come‌ ‌true

Your favourite singers/musicians?

My favorite singer is 'Yo Yo' Honey Singh and I absolutely love his work and music.

How do you deal with setbacks?

I talk to my dog ‘Jugni’ and spend time with family and friends. I also start writing and work more to improve (my skills)

Any plans of turning actor?

Not as of now. I am working on songs for the time being.

