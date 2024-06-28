Manisha Koirala to aspiring actors: Don't go for fluff in film industry

Mumbai: Actor Manisha Koirala says one should not get into acting if the aim is to become rich and famous.

Koirala, known for her performances in films such as Bombay, 1942 A Love Story, Dil Se, Khamoshi: The Musical and many more, said hard work and passion for cinema will help aspiring actors go a long way.

“Don't go for the fluff. If you really passionately love acting, cinema or any technical aspect of it, just go for it. Then whatever hurdles you're facing, you will sail through it. You will put in the hard work and hours and you will still be joyful because this is what you love to do," the actor said at an event on Thursday where she unveiled the latest cover of the magazine Society Achivers.