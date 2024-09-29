'Me and Dhoni are the same': Shah Rukh Khan answers Karan Johar's query on retirement at IIFA 2024

As the long awaited IIFA Festival 2024 wrapped up with star studded performances, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had the spotlight on him as he won the best actor award for Jawan.
Labelled as the 'legend' by many, in one of the segments of the IIFA Festival, SRK expressed how he is a 'different kind of a legend'.
"Legends know when to retire, for instance Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Federer," SRK said. To this film director Karan Johar questioned why Khan does not plan on retiring.
"Me and Dhoni are different kind of legends"; "We play 10 IPL matches after saying no," SRK wowed everyone with his response.
Actor Vicky Kaushal too agreed to it and concluded saying, "Retirement is for legends, Kings are forever."
From veteran actor-politician Hema Malini to Honey Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's charm spread across ages as Bollywood acknowledged their King at the IIFA awards.
Shah Rukh Khan gallantly escorted Hema Malini to the stage to receive Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award as "Dream Girl" played on.
As SRK presented the award to Hema Malini, she expressed her happiness of receiving the award from the person whom she had introduced to the industry.
She also urged him to visit her constituency Mathura as people over there are eagerly waiting to meet him.
Furthermore, Singer Honey Singh gave an impromptu performance to his latest song Bonita from the album Glory. The song also features a rendition of qawwali and thanked SRK for introducing it in Bollywood.
Honey Singh referred to the song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from SRK's movie Main Hoon Na had parts of qawwali and said that he has tried something new with his music after many years.
Published 29 September 2024, 08:10 IST