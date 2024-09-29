'Me and Dhoni are the same': Shah Rukh Khan answers Karan Johar's query on retirement at IIFA 2024

As the long awaited IIFA Festival 2024 wrapped up with star studded performances, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had the spotlight on him as he won the best actor award for Jawan.

Labelled as the 'legend' by many, in one of the segments of the IIFA Festival, SRK expressed how he is a 'different kind of a legend'.

"Legends know when to retire, for instance Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Federer," SRK said. To this film director Karan Johar questioned why Khan does not plan on retiring.

"Me and Dhoni are different kind of legends"; "We play 10 IPL matches after saying no," SRK wowed everyone with his response.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too agreed to it and concluded saying, "Retirement is for legends, Kings are forever."