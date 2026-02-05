<p>The trailer of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, <em>Michael</em>, was released by Lionsgate, pulling back the curtain on the legend's origin story. The trailer shows an intimate perspective on his upbringing and the crucial musical influences that shaped him long before he became a cultural phenomenon. The biopic is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX worldwide on April 24.</p><p>The biopic’s trailer highlights the key role Joe Jackson played in his son's life, featuring Colman Domingo’s portrayal of the patriarch whose strict tutelage shaped Michael’s early career.</p><p>In the trailer, Joe tells his children, "In this life, you're either a winner or you're a loser," underscoring his role as both a demanding father and the manager who shaped the Jackson Five.</p>.<p>Nia Long, playing Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, provides a contrasting emotional note, telling her son, "I knew you were different the moment you were born. You have a special light."</p><p>Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, makes his feature film debut in the lead role, portraying the King of Pop from childhood through his rise as a global music phenomenon.</p><p>The trailer revisits Michael's journey from family performances to solo superstardom, driven by the unprecedented success of albums such as 'Thriller.' Jaafar Jackson is also seen recreating Michael's signature dance moves, including the moonwalk.</p><p>Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael has faced multiple release delays, having previously been slated for fall 2025. The film also stars Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.</p><p>As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically, with Universal handling its global release.</p><p><em>(Inputs from ANI)</em></p>