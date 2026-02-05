<p>India's National Security Advisor (NSA) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajit%20Doval">Ajit Doval</a> played a key role in the trade deal with the United States, according to a <em>Bloomberg </em>report. </p><p>The NSA was sent to the US to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>met Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively, in September last year. </p><p>Doval had told Rubio that India wanted to put the differences aside and get back on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Trade%20deal">negotiating table</a>, <em>Bloomberg </em> reported quoting an official in Delhi. </p>.India-US trade deal to provide advantage to exporters, says Piyush Goyal.<p>The NSA also said India would not be bullied by US President Donald Trump and his aides, adding that the country is willing to wait for his term to end. However, New Delhi wanted the American administration to reduce its criticism of India so they could get relations back on track. </p><p>It was in August that Trump had called India a "dead economy" and had slapped a tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods, claiming its purchase of Russian oil was funding the war in Ukraine. </p><p>Soon after Doval's meeting signs of ease in tensions were seen, with Trump wishing Modi on his birthday on September 16 and praising him for a "tremendous job"</p><p>The two had spoken on call four more times in the next four months.</p><p>The details of the private discussion are not made public by both the parties, with a spokesperson for the US State Department telling <em>Bloomberg </em>that it is a diplomatic practice. </p><p>On Monday, Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, saying that reciprocal tariffs have been reduced to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. The punitive duty of additional 25 per cent was also removed. </p><p>Trump said India had, in turn, agreed upon purchasing $500 billion worth of US goods. including American and potentially Venezuelan oil. </p>.'There are other means of communication': NSA Ajit Doval on why he does not use mobile phone, internet.<p>He added that India would also reduce tariffs on US imports to zero. </p><p>Moments after Trump's announcement, Modi confirmed that the tariffs had been reduced in a post on X. However, he gave no further details of the agreement. </p><p>“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”</p><p>“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi added.</p>