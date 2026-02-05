Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament stalemate: Opposition joins the ranks after Rahul Gandhi is stopped from speaking on Naravane’s 'memoir'

Opposition leaders to meet ahead of the session today to finetune floor strategy
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 03:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 03:05 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndiaNarendra ModiLok SabhaIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us