'Mission Mangal' gets GST exemption in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Aug 28 2019, 19:37pm ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2019, 19:40pm ist
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen pose for photographs during the promotion of their upcoming film,'Mission Mangal' (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption from the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Bollywood film "Mission Mangal", which is about the ISRO's successful `Mangalyaan' mission.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, here.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan among others, is based on the scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2013.

The film conveys a "positive message" about science and to take the message further to common people, the state government decided to exempt it from GST on tickets, an official statement said.

In July, the Fadnavis government had exempted the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" from the state GST.

