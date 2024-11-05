Home
Mithun-starrer Bengali film 'Shontaan' to be released in December

The film, directed by Raj Chakraborty, will hit the screens on December 20 to regale moviegoers who flock to cinema halls during the Christmas-New Year season.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 11:05 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 11:05 IST
