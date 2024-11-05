Mithun-starrer Bengali film 'Shontaan' to be released in December

<p>Kolkata: Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mithun-chakraborty-the-disco-dancer-who-became-a-saint-3220297">Mithun Chakraborty</a>-starrer Bengali film <em>Shontaan</em> (offspring), which is based on ties between parents and their children, will be released this December, an industry body official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Chakraborty and actor Ritwik Chakraborty essay the roles of a father and a son in the film which also casts Subhashree Ganguly, Kharaj Mukherjee and Sohini Sengupta among others.</p>.<p>The film, directed by Raj Chakraborty, will hit the screens on December 20 to regale moviegoers who flock to cinema halls during the Christmas-New Year season, an official of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) said.</p>.Beyond disco: A look at melodies starring Mithun.<p>Two other Bengali films, <em>Khadaan</em> starring Dev, Jisshu Sengupta and Barkha Bist, and <em>5 no Swapnamoy Lane</em> starring Kharaj Mukherjee, Aparajita Adhya and Chandan Sen among others are also slated to hit the screens in December, he said.</p>.<p>About his upcoming film, Chakraborty, known for his work on social issues in the mainstream genre, said on X handle in Bengali, “<em>Shontaan</em> with focus on umbilical ties is coming. It is a tribute to the sacrifice of parents and is releasing this December.” </p><p>“Reuniting with his signature genre, Raj Chakraborty delves deep into the fabric of family relationships, crafting a story that captures the unspoken bonds, generational divides and heartwarming connections between parents and children," producer SVF said in a statement.</p>.<p>The film’s poster was released on November 1.</p>