Mohammed Rafi death anniversary: 5 timeless songs that make him a legend

Mohammed Rafi is arguably a name that needs no introduction at all. The legendary singer ruled the Hindi film industry during the peak years of his career and enjoyed a strong fan following due to his unique voice. He sang for Bollywood's biggest stars, emerging as an A-lister. On Saturday, as fans remember 'Saab' on his 41st death anniversary, here is a look at some of his finest songs.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho (Chaudhvin Ka Chand, 1960)



Rafi added a new dimension to music composer Ravi's timeless composition with his mature yet youthful voice. The song has attained cult status over the years due to its classy lyrics and singer's flawless rendition. Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho helped the legend win his first Filmfare Award.

Chahunga Main Tujhe (Dosti, 1964)



Chahunga Main Tujhe is widely regarded as one of the finest songs from Dosti, an underrated film that emerged as a big hit at the box office in 1964. The number clicked with the audience as it had tremendous situational appeal and added depth to the narrative. It was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

Khilona Jaan Kar (Khilona, 1970)



Khilona featured Sanjeev Kumar in the lead and revolved around what happens when the protagonist loses his sanity following a personal setback. The title song was one of the biggest highlights of the classic as it highlighted the pain of heartbreak and made it easier for fans to relate to the hero's plight.

Maine Poocha Chand Se (Abdullah, 1980)

Rafi scored yet another hit with the classy Maine Poocha Chand Se song, which hit the right notes with its simple yet poetic lyrics. His voice suited Sanjay Khan to the 't', which served as a strong reminder of his versatility as a singer.



Dard-e-dil (Karz)

The legend did complete justice to the melodious Dard-e-dil, which captured the essence of love at first sight. It was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal and penned by Anand Bakshi. The song featured Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim.