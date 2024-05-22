Home
BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 20:05 IST
Comments

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (South East)-3, (South East-6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), and (East-2)-4 sub-divisions can participate.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. 

Published 21 May 2024, 20:05 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSBWater adalat

