Mohanlal to play Rishab Shetty’s father in 'Kantara - Chapter 1'? Here's what we know

<p>In 2022, Hombale Films shook the industry with the release of <em>Kantara</em>, delivering a mesmerising tale from India's heartlands and providing viewers with a spiritual experience like no other. </p><p>Featuring Rishab Shetty, the film became one of the top-grossing hits of 2022 and earned numerous accolades, including a prestigious national award.</p><p>Elavating the excitement further, Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced <em>Kantara - Chapter 1</em>, a prequel, in 2024. Since then, expectations for the movie have soared, and audiences are eager to relive the divine experience once more.</p>.<p>Though the cast details remain tightly under wraps, <em>DH</em> has learnt that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been brought on board for a pivotal role. </p><p>A source close to the project said that he will be seen playing Rishab Shetty’s father in <em>Kantara - Chapter 1</em>. They shot some sequences in the month of April, added the source.</p><p>Made with a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore, the period drama is set in the 301-400 AD time period periodic and is directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead. Ajaneesh Loknath is in charge of music composition, while Aravind Kashyap takes care of the cinematography.</p><p>The movie's shoot has progressed rapidly, with a couple of schedules already completed. The production team has filmed extensively in real locations and studio settings.</p>.'Kantara - Chapter 1': Massive set created in Kundapur for Rishab Shetty's next film.<p>Set for a Summer 2025 release, the highly anticipated prequel to the worldwide hit <em>Kantara</em> is in its final stages of production. Boasting a significantly higher budget, the movie promises more lavish production and deeper mythological elements.</p>