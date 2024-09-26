Move over Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri approached for racy 'Pushpa 2' number

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most in-demand actresses in showbiz, with offers coming from all over. After her performace in Animal, she has become the national crush, with filmmakers competing to include her in their projects. Her popularity extends beyond Bollywood, as South Indian filmmakers are also eager to sign her for their films.
The latest buzz is that Pushpa 2: The Rule makers have reached out to Triptii Dimri to join the project. According to sources, Triptii may appear in a steamy item song, similar to Samantha's performance in Pushpa: The Rise.
The makers have prepared a steamy track and are confident that Triptii will be perfect for it. However, with her packed schedule, it’s still unclear whether she will take on the project. It is believed that Triptii is making efforts to adjust her schedule and be part of this grand project, which could significantly enhance her presence in the South film industry.
In Pushpa 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with the blockbuster song 'Oo Antava'. Her performance received widespread acclaim, with praises pouring in from all sides. The song became a massive success, not just in Telugu but across multiple languages, garnering millions of views.
The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, delving deeper into his rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel promises more action, drama, and Allu Arjun’s magnetic performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, slated to hit the big screen on December 6.
On the professional front, Triptii is currently focused on the upcoming releases of her back-to-back films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 11, along with filming several other projects.
