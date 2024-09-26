Move over Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri approached for racy 'Pushpa 2' number

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most in-demand actresses in showbiz, with offers coming from all over. After her performace in Animal, she has become the national crush, with filmmakers competing to include her in their projects. Her popularity extends beyond Bollywood, as South Indian filmmakers are also eager to sign her for their films.

The latest buzz is that Pushpa 2: The Rule makers have reached out to Triptii Dimri to join the project. According to sources, Triptii may appear in a steamy item song, similar to Samantha's performance in Pushpa: The Rise.