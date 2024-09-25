Multiplex Association defends dynamic ticket pricing, average price in 2023 at Rs 130

"The country’s largest cinema chain, PVRINOX, reported an ATP of Rs 258 for the fiscal year 2023-24. Additionally, the Average Spend Per Head (SPH) on F&B at PVRINOX during this period stood at Rs 132," it said adding "This brings the total average expenditure for a family of four to Rs 1,560 —significantly different from the Rs 10,000 figure carried in the media reports." MAI represents 11 cinema chains like PVR-INOX, operating around 75 per cent of the multiplex industry of India.