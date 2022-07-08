Music composing will remain my priority: Arjun Janya

Arjun Janya is one of the leading music composers of the Kannada film industry today. He is at the prime of his career, after gaining popularity with his works in ‘Birugali’ (2009), ‘Kempegowda’ (2011), ‘Victory’ (2013), ‘Chowka’ (2017), and ‘Kotigobba 3’.

The ever-busy music director is now set for a new role. He is turning filmmaker with veteran Shivarajkumar as the lead. He spoke to Showtime about the film and learning the art of filmmaking during his journey of over 150 films. Excerpts:

This seems like a big shift in your career. How id it happen?

I started writing scripts during the second wave of the pandmeic. A unique idea struck my mind and I started expanding it. I started learning about screenplay, music, and characterisation. My friends and colleagues insisted I make a film out of it. However, I just wanted the credits for the story and screenplay. I wanted to focus on music composition. Later, when I narrated the story to Shivarajkumar, he wanted me to make this. I took the plunge and wrote the script, composed music and worked on the screenplay.

What is the film genre? When will the shooting process begin?

The subject is a mix of all popular genres. There is romance, action, thriller, and comedy and it is mainly about celebration of life. The film’s title will be released on July 12, marking Shivarajkumar’s birthday. We will start shooting only after 3-4 months. I want to make sure that there are no flaws in my debut film. It is produced by Ramesh Reddy and we are planning to release the film next year.

Will you juggle between filmmaking and music direction going forward?

I will balance both but music direction will be my priority. Just like how I have given my best in judging two-three TV shows, I will do justice as a filmmaker. Some people say I am always on TV but I just go once a week for shooting and allot the remaining time for composing.

Filmmaking is a different ball game. How will you tackle it?

My experience as a music director has also helped me understand the nuances of filmmaking. I have worked on some scenes while composing the background score for them. I understand why some movies fail to click.

Talk about directing Shivarajkumar in your debut.

This film will talk about being good, and genuine and shows everything about life. I can only imagine Shivarajkumar in the lead role as he celebrates life every day. I am a fan of Dr Rajkumar and it was my dream to work with his family.

Which is that one filmmaker you look up to?

I have followed Mani Ratnam’s works. I am blown out by his brilliance in capturing various scenes of the movie.