Music festival Lollapalooza set for India return in January 2024

'Building upon the immense support and appreciation received during its debut, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to deliver an unparalleled celebration of music, art, food, activities and culture. Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more,' the organisers said.