My father the stylish star, the humble man and the eager reader: Son Suneil remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birthday

Dev Anand, who epitomised the dapper and debonair Hindi film hero in unforgettable classics such as 'Guide' and 'Hum Dono' and directed a series of hits, including 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', in his later years, died in 2011 at the age of 88.