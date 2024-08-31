'My Hero' movie review: A boy, a solider, and a narrative with universal appeal

Debut director Avinash Vijaykumar's 'My Hero' draws inspiration from two disparate incidents. The first occurred in a north Karnataka village. A Dalit boy’s hand was chopped off after he tried to touch an idol during a religious procession. The second event is Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone’s visit to Varanasi for a 'shradh' ceremony of his son, who died in 2012.
The filmmaker crafts a compelling story exploring themes of social inequality, faith, and personal loss.
Gary (Djilali Rez Kallah), a former US soldier, arrives in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to perform rituals for his dead son. He meets Vishwa (Vedic Kaushal), a young tourist guide from a village in Chikkamagaluru district. Gary is struck by the uncanny resemblance between Vishwa and his late son.
Gary learns about the brutal incident of upper-caste men trying to cut the boy’s arms off for touching an idol. The event forced him to flee his village.
The duo then embark on a journey to Chikkamagaluru. They navigate a complex web of emotions and social injustices, finally find redemption.
Vishwa's heart-wrenching story changes Gary's perception of India. Vishwa's question, "What's the difference between the men who wanted to chop my hands off and you, who killed innocent people as a soldier in the war?" sparks a transformative journey for Gary.
From the opening scene to the climax, this cinematic feast lingers on one’s mind long after the credits roll. It boasts an impressive soundtrack, featuring six songs — three in Kannada, one each in Hindi and English, and a Kannada-English fusion track. The music by Gagan Baderiya and Rusty Tinder complements the narrative, while the background score by V Manohar elevates the emotional tone.
The film's cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy, Forrest Chiras, and Akul Lokesh Babu is a treat for the eyes.
Performances by Djilali Rez Kallah and Vedic Kaushal are impressive.
Published 30 August 2024, 23:27 IST