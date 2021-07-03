Naseeruddin Shah is 'absolutely fine': Hospital source

Naseeruddin Shah is 'absolutely fine', says hospital source

Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah said that the veteran actor had a 'small patch' of pneumonia in his lungs

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 17:32 ist
Naseeruddin Shah. Credit: PTI file photo

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital here, is stable and under observation, a hospital source said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-Covid-19 facility, on Tuesday.

According to the hospital source, Shah has no issues at present and is doing well.

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the source told PTI.

On Wednesday, Shah’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as “Nishant”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Ijaazat”, “Bazaar”, “Masoom”, “Mirch Masala”, “A Wednesday”, “Waiting”.

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as "Karma", "Tridev", “Vishwatma”, "Chamatkar", “Mohra”, “Sarfarosh”, “The Dirty Picture”, "Krish", “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series “Bandish Bandits”.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naseeruddin Shah
Hospital
Pneumonia

What's Brewing

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history

 