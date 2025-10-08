<p>National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the launch of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-to-roll-out-biometric-authentication-for-instant-digital-payments-from-wednesday-sources-3755409">biometric-based Unified Payment Interface (UPI)</a> transaction feature for mobile device users in India.</p><p>With the new feature, users can directly authenticate UPI payments through their smartphone’s built-in security options, such as fingerprint or face unlock, as an alternative to manually entering the UPI PIN [Personal Identification Number].</p><p>This feature is optional, and the user has to turn it on to enable fingerprint or face unlock security for UPI transactions.</p>.Google launches Search Live feature in India, AI Mode now supports Kannada, and more local languages.<p>All the UPI-compliant mobile wallet service providers, such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BharatPe and others, are expected to roll out the new update with a biometric-based authentication feature for UPI transactions soon.</p><p>NPCI has also launched an Aadhaar-based authentication feature to set or reset the UPI PIN on a smartphone. Currently, to create a UPI PIN, the user is required to enter the debit card details or go through Aadhaar OTP verification.</p><p>Now, with the Aadhaar-based facial authentication for UPI PIN, onboarding becomes faster, simpler than before.</p>. <p>The new security feature is powered by UIDAI’s FaceRD App for Aadhaar-based facial verification. This eliminates the need to manage multiple OTPs, and there won't be a requirement for debit card details.</p><p>Further, NPCI announced that UPI will soon be available on smart glasses, and users will be able to do small-value transactions via UPI Lite IDs.</p><p>With this new feature, users can perform hands-free and secure transactions by simply scanning a QR, authenticate and complete payments through voice on Smart Glasses, without needing a phone or entering a PIN.</p><p>NPCI also launched a new mode for cash withdrawal through Micro ATMs using UPI at UPI Cash Points (Business Correspondent touchpoints).</p><p>And, the government-run financial agency also launched the Multi-Signatory Accounts feature on UPI. It will enable multi-signatory/ joint accounts on UPI that require authorisation from one or more signatories to perform UPI payments with less hassle.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>